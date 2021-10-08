Tata Harrier Drives Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama Rally to Varanasi

Tata Harrier Dark was selected as the vehicle of choice for the ‘Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama Rally’ which started flagged off recently by the Hon’ble Shri Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs, Government of India. Now, the historic rally has reached Varanasi.

Driven in 15 Tata Harrier Dark models, the Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama Rally will traverse through 18 prominent cities to cover a distance of 7500 km in less than a month. Currently, the rally has travelled through Agra and Lucknow, before arriving in Varanasi. The rally will go to Bodh Gaya on the same day and will continue to make pitstops at TML dealerships on the way.

Saluting and roaring for the NSG, Tata Harrier Dark customers will also join the rally. NSG is an elite counter-terror force and the commandos are brave, highly motivated and specially trained to win in the most difficult of situations.