Tata Harrier Dark is Vehicle of Choice for Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama Rally

Tata Harrier Dark has been chosen as the vehicle of choice for the ‘Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama Rally’. Celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, which commemorates the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, an elite group of 47 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos on the occasion of ‘Gandhi Jayanti’ started the ‘Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama’ to cover the length and breadth of India. Tata Harrier Dark resonates with the edgy personas of the black cat commandos and is proud to be the NSG’s vehicle of choice in this expedition.

This landmark rally, flagged off by the Hon’ble Shri Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs, Government of India, will be driven in 15 Tata Harrier Dark models traversing through 18 prominent cities and covering a distance of 7500 km, in less than a month.

Starting from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, the ‘Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama’ will tour India’s major war memorials and monuments through Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Bodh Gaya, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Berhampur, Vizag, Vijaywada, Hyderabad, Ongole, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hubli, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, celebrating the dedication and perseverance of the nation’s protectors.

Saluting and roaring for the NSG, Tata Harrier Dark customers will also join the rally. NSG is an elite counter-terror force and the commandos are brave, highly motivated and specially trained to win in the most difficult of situations.