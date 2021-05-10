Tata Harrier Pickup Version Looks Expedition Ready

We have presented to you details of some really tasteful modifications and unique renderings of the Tata Harrier before, but this newest one really had our attention for all the right reasons. This digital rendering of the Tata Harrier has been created by abin_designs_511 on Instagram. In this illustration, the SUV has been imagined in an off-road spec pickup truck avatar. The Tata Harrier already has a very commanding street presence and thanks to modifications in this rendering, it looks ready for an expedition to the harshest of environments on planet Earth.

We have all noted that the Harrier-based Safari seven-seater SUV has better proportions than the Harrier itself, thanks to a longer wheelbase and increased rear overhangs. On similar lines, even this pickup version of the Harrier looks better proportioned, thanks to that cargo bed at the rear. In fact, the rear section has been chopped off very neatly to make way for the cargo bed and it really seems to suit the character of the Harrier. The flared wheel arches finished in black further add to the rugged and muscular character of this pickup.

With the cargo bed also finished in black, the white and black dual-tone paint scheme on this Harrier looks quite cool indeed. The other most notable highlight of this rendering has to be the large off-road spec tyres. Now it must be noted that the Harrier is based on the Land Rover’s D8 architecture derived Omega Arc platform. This platform has provision for a four-wheel drive system and that should give the Harrier enough pedigree to hit the roads less travelled. Although Tata Motors offers the Harrier only with a FWD setup, a 4x4 system is almost a pre-requisite on a pickup truck of such demeanour.

The designer has modified the Harrier to look like a capable off-roader here. Likewise, the large wheels wrapped in off-road tyres really justify the purpose of this Harrier based pickup truck. The vehicle also comes fitted with a heavy-duty bumper with two tow hooks and LED light models. There's also a stack of LED lights mounted on the roof to light up your trails in the dark. With these modifications in place, this digitally-tuned Tata Harrier looks ready for some dune bashing or rock crawling and still stay intact.

That said, there aren't many other cosmetic changes on this Harrier apart from the functional ones. In fact, the front fascia has been left almost identical to the stock version. Speaking of which, the Tata Harrier is on sale with a 2.0L 4-cylinder oil burner. The turbocharged diesel engine is capable of developing a rated power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of max torque. There are two transmission choices on offer – 6-speed MT and 6-speed automatic. With prices starting from INR 14.30 lakh, the Harrier tops out at INR 20.82 lakh (ex-showroom)

