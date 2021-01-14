Tata Motors unveiled the Altroz iTurbo in India yesterday and with this, the Altroz now has the potential to be an even better package than the likes of the Hyundai i20 turbo and the Volkswagen Polo TSI. Turbo-petrol engines are becoming increasingly popular in small cars these days and they pack quite a punch in premium hatchbacks like these. The Altroz iTurbo will be offered in the XT, XZ and a new XZ+ trim. Ahead of its launch on January 22, here we have a detailed list of the features of each of the three trims of the Altroz iTurbo. While most features will remain similar to the existing variants on offer, the iTurbo trims pack in some additional features too.

Tata Altroz iTurbo XT

14-inch steel wheels with half wheel caps

Piano black ORVMs

Halogen headlamps with follow me home function

LED daytime running lamps.

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Rear parking camera

Push-button start/stop

Cruise control

Multi-drive mode (City/Sport)

Automatic climate control

All 4 power windows

Tilt-adjustable steering with audio-controls

Cooled glove box

2 Speakers and 2 Tweeters

Fast USB charging port

Dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Tata Altroz iTurbo XZ

Adding over to the features from the XT variant, the Altroz iTurbo XZ gets:

16-inch alloy wheels

Projector headlamps with auto headlamps function

Contrast black roof

Ambient lighting

7-inch digital instrument cluster

Rear AC vents

One-touch down power window and front sliding armrest.

Height-adjustable driver seat

Height-adjustable front seatbelts

Adjustable rear headrests

Central armrest

Rain-sensing wipers

Rear defogger

Tata Altroz iTurbo XZ+

The XZ+ is a brand new trim in the Altroz range and it comes with additional features such as:

Faux leather upholstery

One-touch up power windows

Xpress cool function

Personalised wallpapers for infotainment system

What 3 Words navigation

iRA Connected Car Technology

The new Tata Altroz iTurbo is powered by a 1.2L, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 110hp and 140Nm of torque. It is the same unit that already does duty on the Tata Nexon. It has however been detuned to produce 10hp and 30Nm of torque less than the Nexon where it produces 120hp and 175Nm of torque. It however has 24hp and 27Nm more torque than the naturally aspirated petrol Altroz.

This engine will currently be offered only with a 5-speed manual gearbox and Tata claims a 0-100 kph sprint time in 11.9 seconds. Fuel efficiency is rated as 18.13kmpl as per the MIDC cycle. A 7-speed DCT transmission will be introduced on the Altroz iTurbo at a later stage. With that, the Altroz will be the first Tata to be equipped with a DCT gearbox. Tata have mildly tweaked the steering and suspension setup as well.

When launched, Tata is expected to undercut the price of the Hyundai i20 turbo. The regular Altroz is currently priced from INR 5.44 lakh to INR 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and the turbo variants are expected to carry a premium of around INR 1 lakh over the regular petrol variants. We expect them to be priced from INR 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will also be pitted against the likes of the Maruti Baleno, Honda Jazz and Toyota Glanza CVT variants. Bookings for the Tata Altroz iTurbo are currently ongoing for a token amount of INR 11,000

