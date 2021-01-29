Tata Altroz 1.5L Diesel vs 1.2L Turbo-Petrol - Acceleration Comparison

Tata Motors launched the Altroz iTurbo in India last week and it is currently one of the hatchbacks with the widest range of engine options in the premium hatchback segment. The Tata Altroz is available with a naturally aspirated petrol engine, the new turbo-petrol engine and even a diesel engine. Diesel engines themselves have become a rarity in this segment, with the Hyundai i20 being the only other car in this segment to offer a diesel engine.

It's been exactly one year since Tata Motors debuted the Altroz hatchback in India. In a year's time, the Altroz has sold over 50,000 units as was announced by Tata Motors a few days ago. While petrol version of the Altroz have predominated the sales figures, buyers looking for a diesel hatchback in this segment still have an option in the Altroz. With such a wide variety of powertrain options, we wanted to find out which of these might be the quickest. Here in this video, we are comparing the acceleration of the Tata Altroz diesel vs the turbo-petrol engine, both engines being mated to a manual gearbox.

Tata Altroz 1.5L Diesel vs 1.2L Turbo-Petrol Engine - Specs