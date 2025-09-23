Suzuki Unveils New Emblem After 22 Years, Reflecting ‘By Your Side’ Slogan

Suzuki Motor Corporation has redesigned its corporate emblem for the first time in over two decades, marking a major visual shift that aligns with its new brand slogan, “By Your Side.”

Key Highlights of the New Emblem

The emblem retains Suzuki’s iconic “S” outline but adopts a flat, modern design suited to the digital era.

High-brightness silver paint replaces traditional chrome plating, reducing environmental impact while adding a contemporary look.

The refreshed identity will make its first public appearance at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 , initially on concept models.

Suzuki says the design reflects both its customer-first philosophy and its focus on new possibilities for the future.

India is one of Suzuki’s most important markets, with Maruti Suzuki holding a dominant position in the passenger car segment. The new emblem is expected to feature on future Maruti Suzuki models sold domestically, signaling a fresh chapter for the brand’s design language in the country. With Indian buyers increasingly drawn to modern, tech-driven designs, the updated identity could help reinforce Suzuki’s connection with younger, style-conscious customers.

Also read: Suzuki e Vitara EV to Go on Sale in Japan in 2026, India Launch Expected Soon?

Suzuki’s last emblem update dates back 22 years, making this change a significant milestone in its corporate journey. By combining a familiar symbol with modern design and eco-friendly finishes, Suzuki aims to balance tradition with innovation while strengthening its global brand presence.

The adoption of the new emblem underscores Suzuki’s ambition to evolve with the times while staying closely connected to customer needs, particularly in fast-growing markets like India.