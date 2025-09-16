Suzuki e Vitara EV to Go on Sale in Japan in 2026, India Launch Expected Soon?

After making waves at Milan and Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, the all-electric Suzuki e Vitara is set to hit Japanese roads. The EV is scheduled to go on sale in the land of the rising sun in January 2026.

Key Specs & Highlights:

Design Concept: Tagged as an “Emotional Versatile Cruiser,” the e Vitara blends futuristic BEV styling with the rugged stance of an SUV – giving buyers the best of tech and toughness.

Powertrain: Built on Suzuki’s newly developed HEARTECT-e platform , the SUV promises a nimble, responsive driving experience that enthusiasts expect from a compact EV SUV.

4WD Capability: Suzuki’s new ALLGRIP-e electric 4WD system ensures confident handling both on city roads and off the beaten track, delivering strong traction and versatile performance.

Technology & Safety: While exact figures are yet to be revealed, Suzuki has highlighted advanced driver assistance systems, a modern infotainment suite, and enhanced structural safety for the EV.

India got an early glimpse of the e Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, signaling that Suzuki is serious about bringing it here. While launch dates haven’t been confirmed, an Indian debut is expected soon. Pricing could be in the ₹20–25 lakh range, putting it up against rivals like the Hyundai Creta EV, MG ZS EV, and Tata Curvv EV.

Why It Matters:

For Indian buyers, the e Vitara represents Suzuki’s long-awaited entry into the EV space. With proven SUV DNA, a dedicated EV platform, and electric 4WD capability, it could be the brand’s breakthrough model in balancing practicality with fun-to-drive appeal.

The Suzuki e Vitara marks the brand’s EV ambitions going global – and India is very likely to be part of that story. Expect it to shake up the compact EV SUV game once it arrives.

