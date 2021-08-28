India-Made Suzuki Swift Latin NCAP Crash Test Result is a Zero-Star Rating

The New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and the Caribbean, Latin NCAP, latest results have been released. The made-in-India Suzuki Swift has received a Zero-Star rating in the crash test.

The Suzuki Swift made in India with two airbags as standard achieved zero stars. The popular compact car achieved 15.53% in the Adult Occupant box, 0% in the Child Occupant box, 66.07% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users box and 6.98% in the Safety Assist box.

The Zero-Star result of the Suzuki Swift in the Latin NCAP crash test is explained by the poor side impact protection and an open door during the test, low whiplash score due to the lack of UN32 prove for rear impact test, lack of standard side head protection airbags, lack of standard ESC and the decision of Suzuki of not recommending CRS for the test. This model would not pass Regulation UN95 requirements due to door opening.

The Suzuki Swift is sold in Europe with 6 airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard, while the model in Latin America is not offered with side body and head airbags and ESC as standard. The Latin American version of the hatchback still offers a standard lap belt in the rear centre seating position despite the well-known high injury risks of its use.

Speaking about the Zero-Star rating of Suzuki Swift in the Latin NCAP crash test, Alejandro Furas, Secretary-General of Latin NCAP, said, “It is disappointing and upsetting that such poor safety performances offered by Suzuki to Latin American consumers. Latin NCAP calls and encourages Suzuki to dramatically improve the model standard safety very soon. Latin American consumers are forced to pay more than the basic price to get to the same safety specs that Suzuki offers as standard in markets like Europe and in some cases, they are not even available in Latin America and the Caribbean. Basic vehicle safety, which is standard in mature economies markets, is a right that Latin American consumers should claim without having to pay extra for them. These safety features act like vaccines for one of the most severe pandemics like road traffic injuries and fatalities. Consumers have the right to receive the same vaccine supplied anywhere else without having to pay more for it.”