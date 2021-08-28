New Maruti Baleno Interior Features Revealed via New Spy Shot

The new Maruti Baleno interior features have been revealed via a new spy shot. The updated model of the premium hatchback would come equipped with several changes inside the cabin to make the interior refreshed and more pleasing.

The new spy shot does not reveal all the new Maruti Baleno interior features. It shows us some of the key elements. For instance, the updated model would have a larger display for the infotainment system. The current model that is on sale in the Indian market has a 7-in display. Going by the spy image, it seems that Maruti Suzuki would incorporate at least an 8-in floating display in the new Baleno.

The new Maruti Baleno is also expected to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity options. There would be a redesigned dashboard with horizontally laid out AC vents with a V-shape pattern. The steering wheel seems to have been borrowed from the Maruti Swift whereas the climate control switches appear similar to what we have seen in the Maruti Ignis.

While the new Maruti Baleno spy shot shows the same old instrument cluster, it is being anticipated that the production-ready model of the updated premium hatchback would have an all-new setup for the instrument cluster. It would be interesting to see whether Maruti Suzuki goes for a fully digital unit or a semi-digital setup.

Some of the other features that we can expect to find in the new Maruti Baleno interior include updated upholstery, new theme, contrasting highlights, electrically adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry, engine start/stop button, and more. We have only seen a few spy shots of the upcoming model so far. We would not be surprised to come across more spy images that would reveal more details about the new Baleno.

