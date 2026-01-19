Suzuki Opens Second Biogas Plant in India to Boost CNG Fuel Supply

Suzuki Motor Corporation has inaugurated its second biogas facility in India, strengthening its push toward cleaner and more sustainable mobility. The new Banas Suzuki Biogas Plant, located in Bhukhala, Banaskantha district of Gujarat, follows the launch of the company’s first plant at Agthala in December 2025.

Developed in partnership with the National Dairy Development Board and Banas Dairy, the facility is part of an agreement signed in September 2023 to set up five biogas plants across the region. The plant converts cow dung into biogas for use as fuel in CNG vehicles, while also producing organic fertiliser as a by-product.

Spread across 27,000 square metres, the Bhukhala plant can process up to 100 tonnes of cow dung every day, generating around 1.5 tonnes of biogas—enough to fuel approximately 850 CNG vehicles daily. Given that CNG-powered cars account for nearly 20 percent of India’s passenger vehicle market, Suzuki sees biogas as a key carbon-neutral solution to support cleaner transportation.

Beyond mobility, the project also contributes to rural development by creating local employment and providing additional income streams for dairy farmers through the purchase of cattle dung.