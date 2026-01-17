Maruti Victoris AKA Maruti Across Exports Begin

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has officially commenced export shipments of its premium SUV, VICTORIS, marking a key milestone in the brand’s global ambitions. Over 450 units have been dispatched from Mundra and Pipavav ports, bound for international markets, where the SUV will be sold under the name Across.

Developed and manufactured in India, the VICTORIS is positioned as a modern, tech-forward SUV that blends intelligent features, premium comfort and futuristic design. It reflects Maruti Suzuki’s ‘Got It All’ philosophy, aimed at delivering a well-rounded ownership experience for global customers.

The SUV has already demonstrated strong safety credentials, securing a 5-star rating in both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP, reinforcing its appeal in safety-conscious international markets. Adding to its global profile, the Made-in-India VICTORIS was showcased at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, offering international audiences a closer look at Maruti Suzuki’s evolving product capabilities.

With exports now underway, the VICTORIS/Across strengthens India’s role as a manufacturing and export hub, while underlining Maruti Suzuki’s growing confidence in taking its premium SUVs to the world.