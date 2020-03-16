Suzuki Ertiga (Maruti Ertiga) gets 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The Suzuki Ertiga (Maruti Ertiga) has received a minor refresh in Thailand. The new Suzuki Ertiga features a bigger, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Thailand now has the Suzuki Ertiga with the biggest touchscreen infotainment system offered in any market. The 10-inch unit offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, and supports USB, Aux and HDMI input. Its display has the best design we’ve seen on any of the various touchscreen infotainment systems of the second-gen Suzuki/Maruti Suzuki Ertiga so far.

In addition to the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Suzuki Ertiga sold in Thailand has received Burgundy Red exterior colour and new 15-inch alloy wheels in a dual-tone finish. Under the hood, the MPV still has the K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine. This naturally aspirated four-cylinder mill isn’t equipped with a mild-hybrid system and it produces 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. A 4-speed automatic transmission is standard.

Suzuki imports the new Ertiga to Thailand from Indonesia. It offers the updated MPV in the country in GL and GX grades, at THB 6,59,000 (INR 15,20,926.95) and THB 7,25,000 (INR 16,73,250.44) respectively.

In India, the Maruti Ertiga is offered with the 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system that is available in every latest Maruti Suzuki, models as affordable as the Maruti Alto that is priced from INR 2,94,800 (ex-showroom Delhi). Dual-tone alloy wheels and Burgundy Red exterior colour aren’t offered in the Maruti Ertiga either. Prices of the compact MPV start at INR 7,59,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

