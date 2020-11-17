Maruti Ertiga, India’s best-selling MPV, achieves 5.5 lakh sales milestone

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has achieved a new milestone by crossing the 5.5 lakh sales mark. No wonder that it is indeed India’s best-selling MPV.

Maruti Suzuki has today announced that it has sold over 5.5 lakh units of the Ertiga since the MPV was launched in the country back in 2012. This landmark figure has been attained in 8 years and over 2 generations of the car.

Speaking on this commendable success, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:

Over the years, brand Ertiga has redefined the notion of utilitarian MPVs with its sharp style, space, comfort, safety and host of technology features. As India’s first compact MPV, Ertiga continues to build a legacy of innovation. The remarkable milestone of 5.5 lakh sales is a testimony of its success. While making a purchase decision, customers often cross-consider MPVs with UVs. Despite being cross-considered with top-selling UVs in the country, Ertiga has dominated the market and increased its market share in the segment.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is currently available in a total of 7 variants. It has a 1.5L petrol engine which produces 104 PS of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. The Ertiga is India’s only MPV that offers factory-fitted S-CNG technology. As for the transmission, customers can pick either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic.

Maruti Suzuki also provides a plethora of features with the Ertiga. Depending on the variant you choose, you would get chrome studded front grille, steering mounted audio controls, air-cooled cup holders, automatic climate control, charging socket for each row, and more. In terms of safety features, the MPV comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS, EBD, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, etc.