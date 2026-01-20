Suzuki e VITARA in Singapore Makes Public Debut at 2026 SG Motor Show

Suzuki has taken a major step into the electric SUV space. The Suzuki e VITARA in Singapore has made its public debut at the 2026 Singapore Motor Show. Revealed by Champion Motors Singapore, Suzuki’s official local distributor, the e VITARA was showcased alongside the Fronx, marking a key moment for the brand’s electrification journey.

The e VITARA is Suzuki’s first mass-production, all-electric SUV and is built on the newly developed Heartect-e EV platform. This architecture is engineered to offer improved structural rigidity, enhanced safety and optimised efficiency, forming a strong foundation for Suzuki’s future electric models.

Design-wise, the e VITARA wears a bold and purposeful look with rugged body panels, pronounced wheel arches and a confident ground clearance. While clearly urban-friendly, Suzuki says the SUV also delivers stable on-road dynamics and balanced weight distribution, adding a layer of versatility for everyday use.

Inside, the e VITARA is packed with modern tech, including dual digital screens for the driver and infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging and a 360-degree camera system. Comfort is a clear focus too, with ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, soft-touch materials and ambient lighting.

Safety is handled by a suite of Level 2 ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, positioning the e VITARA as a practical, confidence-inspiring electric SUV for modern drivers.

