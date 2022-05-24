Suzuki Develops Tech to Reuse Small Lithium-ion Batteries

As a part of its non-profitable activity utilizing the net surplus generated from the Japanese vehicle recycling fees, Suzuki Motor Corporation has developed a technology to reuse small lithium-ion batteries collected from ELVs for solar-powered streetlights in Japan.

Small lithium-ion batteries collected from ELVs had been disposed of with the battery life still remaining. The new technology enables the reuse of the batteries collected from ten ELVs as batteries for one solar-powered streetlight. Moreover, the technology will open up the way for efficient utilization of small lithium-ion batteries which are to increase in the future. The developed technology will be made open to the public as a product of Suzuki’s non-profitable activity to penetrate the technology.

Suzuki will continue to make initiatives that contribute to a sustainable society.