STUDDS Ninja Elite Super D5 Décor Helmet Goes on Sale

Expanding its Ninja series of motorcycle helmets, STUDDS Accessories Ltd, the largest-selling two-wheeler helmet manufacturer in the world, has launched a new model dubbed Ninja Elite Super D5 Décor.

The STUDDS Ninja Elite Super D5 Décor is a flip-up-full-face helmet with features like an aerodynamic design, UV resistant paint, regulated density EPS, hypoallergenic liner, quick release chin strap with chin air vents & air exhausts. If the manufacturer is to be believed, all the above helps the new helmet offer an enhanced riding comfort to the user. Moreover, the company claims that the outer shell of this helmet has been injected with a bespoke high impact grade of engineering thermoplastic, which, in turn, aids protection.

Furthermore, the aerodynamic design of the STUDDS Ninja Elite Super D5 Décor helps it easily cut through the air, thereby reducing the drag pressure. Meanwhile, the quick release of the chin strap leads to add convenience and ease of operation. The inclusion of comfortable inner padding of high-quality fabric in the helmet increases the comfort and the hypoallergenic liner prevents rider from allergies or illnesses arising from constant interaction with moist helmet liners.

Prices of the STUDDS Ninja Elite Super D5 Décor helmet start at INR 1,595. It is available in two paint finish options – Gloss and Matter. The options for the colour decals include - Black N2, Black N3, Black, N5, Black N10, Matt Black N1, Matt Black N2, Matt Black N3, Matt Black N5, Matt Black N6 and Matt Black N10. If the manufacturer is to be believed, the UV resistant paint saves the helmet from paint fade over years of usage and maintains the rich finish. Also, the newly launched helmet is available in 5 sizes, including - Extra small(540MM),Small(560mm), Medium(570MM), Large(580MM) and Extra Large(600MM).

