Steelbird to Set Up Factory in Bangladesh, Joins Hands with TVS

Steelbird International, India’s leading automotive components manufacturing company and a pioneer in the Auto Filters category, has announced a pathbreaking move towards setting up manufacturing operations outside India, with almost 6 decades of industry experience, expertise and excellence.

On the landmark occasion of the celebration of its 58th Founder’s Day, Steelbird has formalized a Joint Venture with TVS Auto Bangladesh, a premier name in the automotive sector, to manufacture best-in-class superior quality Automotive Filters.

Steelbird is a pioneer and market leader in Air Filters, Oil Filters, Fuel Filters and Cabin Filters, having established its first Automotive Filters Plant in North India in 1964. The newest collaboration underlines the coming together of two formidable brands, Steelbird and TVS, the former poised to start manufacturing in Bangladesh to cater to the expanding Aftermarket and OEM segment, while the latter with all the experience of the market and consumers in that region will facilitate the go-to-market strategy, protocols, channel management, retail and OEM growth in Bangladesh.

Steelbird markets Auto Filters even to German OEMs, the product holding a proud 45% share in the overall portfolio, with proven expertise in research, design, manufacturing, marketing and innovation, coupled with an enviable portfolio of OEM customers in India and overseas as well as brand presence in over 15 countries worldwide.