Spark Minda Launches 2-Wheeler Helmets in India

Spark Minda has launched 17 helmet models with 145 variants in the Indian retail market. The launch marks Spark Minda’s foray into the B2C space at a time when India is emerging as the largest and fastest growing helmet market globally.

During the next few years, the company plans to add 200+ distributors and open exclusive Spark Minda branded outlets across the country, making the distribution network more robust. The Protective Head Gear will be available across three customer segments- Economy (Knight series), Mid (Garrison series) and the Premium(Armored series) category.

Spark Minda also announced the launch of 1500 fiber parts (Plastic-molded, painted components for two-wheelers) to meet the growing demand of 2W riders across the country. This number is targeted to increase to 2400 in the next two years, representing the largest range of fiber parts available in the country.

Currently, the aftermarket division at Spark Minda has a network of 500+ distributors and 12,000+ retailers across India with 12 product lines including Locks, Wiring Harness, Instruments, Auto Electrical components (Starter Motor), Flasher, Relays, CDI, Wiper, Cable, Filter, Lubricant, Brake shoe, Clutch plate, and Bearing.

Mr. Ashok Minda, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, MindaCorporation Ltd. said, “The last six decades have seen Spark Minda ushering industry-leading solutions in the automotive industry. The amalgamation of the group's experience along with its impetus on extensive research has lodged it well ahead of its league when it comes to developing products for the future. India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. Our foray into the consumer business category will not only make us a part of this iconic growth story of the country but also reinforce our commitment to provide the highest standards of safety for 2W riders across the country."