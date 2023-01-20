Skoda Plans to Reach More Younger Customers via Skodaverse

Exploring Skoda virtually in a new dimension: the Skodaverse. The new project in the Metaverse creates a unique Skoda world to make accessing information about e-mobility at Skoda easy and playful – including test-driving the latest Skoda Enyaq Coupé RS iV.

The Skodaverse also integrates exciting features, such as Skoda’s NFT Gallery, entertaining games and interacting with other visitors through a custom Skoda avatar. The latest release of the Simply Clever podcast, with a guest appearance from Metaverse and Web3 strategist Diego Borgo, will tell you everything you need to know.

The Skoda Metaverse experience is a virtual 3D world based on the Nemesis platform. At the entrance, visitors can redeem Skoda skins for their own avatar to wear while exploring the Skoda island in the Metaverse.

Visitors can discover the latest Enyaq Coupé RS iV model in the exhibition space, take virtual test drives and find out more about e-mobility at Skoda. Skoda’s NFT gallery offers immersive virtual exhibitions of NFT artworks. The space also offers entertainment in the form of events and digital conferences. In addition, live events, such as media days and product presentations will be possible in the future.