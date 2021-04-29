2021 Skoda Fabia Interior Previewed; Reminiscent of Kushaq

Continuing on the teaser campaign for the all-new Fabia, Skoda has released new a sketch image that takes us inside the cabin of the upcoming hatchback ahead of its global debut in the second quarter of 2021. The interior of the fourth-gen Skoda Fabia looks totally different from the previous generation model, but at the same time, it looks quite familiar too. Can you recollect seeing a similar interior design sketch for any other Skoda car? Well, it looks oh-so-familiar to interior design sketches of our own India-spec Skoda Kushaq.

Several elements of the interior design such as the two-spoke steering wheel, the large floating touchscreen infotainment screen, the layered dashboard effect and even the horizontal decorative strip running across the dashboard joining the two AC vents at either ends look all to familiar with interior design sketches of the Skoda Kushaq. The only notable difference is in the shape of the AC vents at either ends. The upcoming Skoda Fabia will have circular AC vents while the Kushaq gets hexagonal AC vents.

Another point of difference is that while the Kushaq gets a touch-based climate control stack in India, the upcoming Fabia will continue with traditional dials and buttons for the climate control operations. In fact, the HVAC control stack looks quite similar to the Mk5 Volkswagen Polo sold here in India. The sketches also reveal a bulky gear shift lever for the DSG gearbox which means it does not get the shift-by-wire tech implemented in the Octavia with its fancy small switch.

Also noteworthy is the fact that the upcoming Fabia will come with a fully digital instrument cluster, although it is likely to be reserved for top-spec variants. You can't really tell looking at this design sketch, but the interior is considerably more spacious compared to the previous-gen Fabia. That's because the new-gen Fabia is underpinned by the MQB-A0 platform and it will be among the biggest cars in the segment, which will obviously translate into greater space for the driver and passenger inside the cabin. Colored design elements in the center console along with chrome door openers add a further sense of occasion to the cabin.

Some other highlights of the Fabia's interiors will be what Skoda calls ‘Simply Clever’ features. These include a folding backrest for the front passenger seat, two smartphone storage pockets on the front seat backs, a removable sun visor for the panoramic roof, USB-C socket on the rear view mirror that could be used to power a dashcam, and a removable cup holder. As for safety features, the Fabia will come equipped with up to nine airbags and driver assist features such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning, park assist, and traffic sign recognition.

