The Skoda Kushaq Will Score Extremely Well On Safety - Here's Why

Safety in cars has become a topic that's much talked about these days, and thankfully so. Even a few years ago, an average Indian car buyer had almost no concern for in-car safety. However, thanks to growing awareness and efforts from the government and auto manufacturers alike, safety has become one of the most sought after aspects in guiding a buying decision these days. Incidentally, all upcoming new car launches in the Indian market score very high on the safety aspect. Here, we are particularly going to look at the Skoda Kushaq, a car specifically built for India, but matching up to all global safety standards.

Inherent strength of the MQB-A0 platform

The Skoda Kushaq is underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform, a localized version of VW Group's smallest modular architecture - the MQB-A0. Although it has been highly 'Indian-ised', there has been no compromise in terms of quality and it will indeed live up to global safety standards. Volkswagen Group cars are anyway synonymous with safety in markets abroad, and the same will be true for the Skoda Kushaq in India. The solid build that the MQB-A0-IN platform allows will be one of the biggest strengths of the Kushaq, both in terms of dynamics and body rigidity.

Also Read : Skoda Kushaq Rendered in Two-Door Topless Avatar

Long list of safety features as standard

Apart from an inherently strong underpinning, the Kushaq boasts of an expansive list of safety features that comes as standard. It gets dual front airbags (driver and passenger), height-adjustable headrests for all the seats, ISOFIX and top-tether anchor points on the rear seats to fit child seats and even the center seat in the rear is equipped with a three-point seatbelt. These are small things, all of which together add up to significantly improve safety levels. The Kushaq is also the first mainstream car in India to be offered with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard across all trims. Other features such as ABS with EBD and traction control are also present.

Optional Extra and Active Safety Features

Skoda is among very few mainstream carmakers in India who are offering safety features even as optional extras. Likewise, you can spec your Kushaq with up to six airbags (front side airbags and curtain airbags), and even optionally opt for features such as hill-hold control and tyre pressure monitoring system. The Kushaq also comes with a multi-collision braking system or electronic brake force distribution system. The Multi-Collision Brake prevents potential follow-on collisions in the event of an accident.

Other features of safety and convenience on the Skoda Kushaq include automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers, rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors and cruise control as well. The Kushaq is thus rightly bundled with all the safety features you'll ever need. The Kushaq is yet to be crash tested by any global safety rating agency, but when it eventually happens, we are sure it will come out with flying colors. More importantly, all this is very reassuring for the customer who will be well protected by the comprehensive range of active and passive safety features.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.