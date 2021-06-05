Skoda is all set to launch the Kushaq compact SUV in India this month, although a launch date is still yet to be announced. The Skoda Kushaq is the first Skoda Auto Volkswagen India product under the India 2.0 strategy and is also the first vehicle to be underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform. As such, the Kushaq is a hugely important product for the Czech carmaker in India, as the brand will be looking forward to changing its positioning in the market with this very product.

One of the biggest highlights of the Kushaq has to be its fantastic exterior and interior design, as you'd typically expect of a Skoda. Ahead of its launch, here's a recap of the Skoda Kushaq's interior and exterior design, along with all the colour options on offer.

Skoda Kushaq - Exterior Design

The face of the Skoda Kushaq is characterized by a prominent and wide Skoda butterfly grille, flanked by a split-headlamp setup on either side. The sportiness of the face is further accentuated by a sporty looking bumper with plenty of plenty of sharp edges. At the rear, a roof-mounted spoiler further adds to the sense of sportiness. The wraparound LED tail lights and the reflector elements accentuate the width of the SUV.

The Kushaq comes wearing heavy body cladding all around, and the rugged-looking skid plates on the front and rear bumper further add to its SUV appeal. It looks quite butch and truly SUV-ish with its upright bonnet and flared wheel arches. The twin five-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels and roof-rails on the top-spec versions look very stylish as well.

Skoda is offering the Kushaq in five colours - Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Honey Orange, Tornedo Red. It will be offered in three trim levels - Active , Ambition and top-spec Style trim. The entry-level Active trim will come with 16-inch steel wheels with covers. The mid-spec Ambition trim will come with 16-inch alloy wheels.

Also Read : The Skoda Kushaq Will Score Extremely Well On Safety - Here's Why

Skoda Kushaq - Interior Design

On the inside, what catches your attention immediately is the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen that takes center stage on the dashboard. The cabin boasts of a dual-tone black-and-white colour scheme with a gloss-black finish on several surfaces, adding some visual drama. Cabin ergonomics also appear to be pretty much on point, considering all controls are positioned perfectly.

The other most notable thing about the Kushaq's interior is its two-spoke steering wheel that seems to be a straight lift from the 2021 Superb. The steering wheel features knurled scroll wheels and buttons for audio and phone controls, voice commands and cruise control. The vertical AC vents at either edge look very stylish connected by a silver streak running along the width of the dashboard

The HVAC controls are housed very intelligently on a touch-based panel below the central AC vents. It should also scores well on practicality, given that there are storage spaces and cup holders on the center console and large door bins as well. A wireless charger is available as well, positioned in front of the gear lever.

Other feature highlights on the Kushaq include ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a cooled glove box, six speakers and a 50w subwoofer, internal memory storage, wireless Smartlink, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Type-C USB ports, and the my Skoda connect app. Safety features include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, auto headlamps and wipers, and a multi-collision braking system.

Skoda Kushaq - Rivals and Expected Price

Being based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Skoda Kushaq will be sharing its underpinning with the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun, which will also be its arch-rival. It will also take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Due to heavy localization and sharing of essential components with other models, Skoda should be able to position the Kushaq very aggressively in the market. We expect the prices to range between INR 10-16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.

Source