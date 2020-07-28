With the world moving towards electric mobility and manufacturers scrambling to get their respective electric vehicle platforms off the the ground, new models are being launched or announced faster than ever before. Volkswagen announced its Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB) system a while back and now is making its way to the German giant’s sub-brands. Skoda has announced the arrival of its Enyaq iV all-electric SUV and is the company’s first model to be based on the MEB platform. In newly-released photos, Skoda gives us a glimpse of the upcoming Enyaq iV.

Looking at the Enyaq iV’s silhouette, it is clear that the car will be designed as a practical and spacious offering. Combining the growing demand for SUVs and the urgent need to reduce our carbon footprint, the Skoda Enyaq iV is the right step forward. For a modern appearance, the Enyaq iV carries a stubby da suvfront-end, working cohesively with an elongated roofline and dropping dramatically at the rear. While the final design will reveal all, we can definitely confirm that the new all-electric SUV will carry loads of space. In international markets, the all-new Enyaq iV is likely to go head-to-head with the likes of the Tesla Model X P100D. When it comes to performance, customers will have a wide variety of powertrains and power levels to choose. To be specific, users will be able to choose between rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, three different battery size and a total of five different power levels that you can spec with you Enyaq iV all-electric SUV. In terms of charging options, Skoda guarantees quick charging times, with a maximum capacity as much as 125kW as an option to choose from. While the company has not mentioned which variants get what amount of range, they have said that the top models can get up to 500 kilometre with the worldwide electric-car range test. This also suggests that Skoda would be aiming at families and buyers with a need to go further on one full charge.

The launch of the all-new Enyaq iV all-electric SUV will also be to celebrate the company’s 125th anniversary. The new electric SUV will premiere in a live broadcast from Prague on September 1 2020. While Skoda has not mentioned the launch of an all-electric car in India any time soon, the company had announced that it will start focusing on hybrid powertrains under its India 3.0 (phase III) program by 2023. This will given Skoda enough time to gauge the mainstream demand for all-electric SUVs. Only after that can we expect Skoda to launch any of its all-electric models.

