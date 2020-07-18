Marking a key milestone in the company’s timeline, Nissan has unveiled its all-new fully-electric SUV called Ariya. The car was well received in its concept form at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show and looks to be left largely similar in its latest production form. While Nissan recently went through a branding transformation, a critical component in that journey is the all-new Nissan Ariya.

In terms of design, the Nissan Ariya looks very futuristic in its production form. At the front, you get a blacked out panel which forms the ‘grille’, housing the Nissan Logo in the centre. On either side you get a sleek pair of LED headlights, with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs right below. The lower trim piece is also blacked out, while housing a functional air duct for cooling. Step to the side and the Nissan Ariya impresses even further. You get a floating-type roof effect and textbook coupe-like styling. The two-tone colour combination also accentuates the sporty character. The Nissan Ariya gets 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, while 20-inch allies are available as an optional fitment. At the rear, Nissan designers have given the Ariya an extremely pronounced lip. However, the roofline and shoulder line all flow neatly and seamlessly to the back. Here, you will find an all-LED one-piece tail lamp and aggressive bumper design with blacked-out lower trim, mimicking the front.

Inside, the Nissan Ariya not only gets an impressive design and features list, it also gets an extremely roomy cabin. The Ariya gets a floating dashboard design, separated from the centre console. Also adding to the airiness is the lack of push-type buttons cluttering up the space. In terms of features, the Nissan Ariya gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay Android Auto and Alexa connectivity. Right beside this, you’ll find a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster which gets over-the-air updates for the display setup. Other highlights include three-zone climate control, wireless phone charger and multi-function two-spoke steering wheel.

When it comes to performance, Nissan engineers insist that the Nissan Ariya has been combined to be a fully-electric, fun-to-handle, safe-for-family kind of vehicle, all rolled into one cohesive package. It gets two battery pack options - a 60kWh budget-friendly option and 90kWh pack which can return a driving range of 480km on a single charge. The Nissan Ariya will get two drivetrain options to choose from as well - a FWD single-motor configuration and an AWD dual-motor configuration. The former gets 215bhp/300Nm of torque, does the 0-100kmph run in 7.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 160kmph. The latter gets 390bhp/600Nm of torque, does the 0-100kmph run in 5.1 seconds and hit a top speed of 200kmph.

The Nissan Ariya will retail around the INR 30 lakh (USD 40,000) mark when launched. The company estimates that it would be able to hit the markets with the all-new Nissan Ariya by the end of June 2021. The Ariya will also set the pace for Nissan to roll out 12 more models in the next 18 months.

