Captain Virat Kohli has bagged the Hyundai i20 Turbo Performance of the Series award in the recently culminated India vs England T20I 2021 series. The prize, of course, is a brand-spanking-new turbo-petrol variant of a Fiery Red Hyundai i20, the winner of IAB's Jury's Choice Car of The Year 2020 award.

It's surely worth a mention here that Kohli has become the highest-scoring captain in T20Is and has even outclassed New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson to hit the highest number of the 50s as a captain in the short-format series. In the final showdown, Kohli it an unbeaten 80 and led India to a huge total of 224-2. The captain was the opening batsman after England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to field.

Speaking on the win, Virat Kohli, Man of the Series, commented, "It was a complete game for us. Totally outplayed the opposition. Even with so much dew coming in, like last game we've defended the total again. Despite Rishabh and Iyer not getting a chance we put on 225. Testimony to our batting depth. Today Rohit and me were both positive in our intent. We knew we could trust each other and one of us can play second fiddle if one takes off. Today it was classic Rohit Sharma. And then Surya coming in at three and taking the game even further away. Then Hardik finishing it."

Launched here in November last year, the third-gen Hyundai i20 is on sale in a price bracket of INR 6.79-11.32 lakh. The B2-segment small car is on sale in three engine variants. The Turbo variant features a 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol mill that outputs 120PS and 171Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT. Other powertrain options include an 83PS-114Nm 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor and a 100PS-240Nm 1.5-litre turbocharged oil-burner. The former is available with a 5-speed MT and an IVT (available in an 88PS guise), while the latter comes paired with a 6-speed MT.

