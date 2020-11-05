All-new Hyundai i20 launched, available in 4 trims & 3 engine options

The all-new Hyundai i20 has finally been launched in India. The latest premium hatchback from the South Korean carmaker has 4 trims and 3 engine options. Hyundai has announced that the new i20 will be available at introductory prices that will be applicable for deliveries till 31 December 2020.

All-New Hyundai i20 Exterior

The 2020 Hyundai i20 is a major step up from its predecessor in every aspect. It features totally revised styling that is more modern and youthful. It also imparts a bolder and futuristic look to the car. The front end flaunts the parametric jewel pattern grille along with the new set of LED projector headlamps. This combination ensures that a balance between sportiness and elegance is maintained.

The side profile of the new Hyundai i20 is kept busy by the gorgeous diamond-cut alloy wheels. Also, the chrome beltline helps the car to keep the premium-ness intact. Hyundai has ensured that the new i20 is as good-looking at the rear as it is at the front. We have a pair of Z-shaped LED taillamp clusters that are connected together via a horizontal chrome strip. This treatment also makes the new hatchback look wider.

All-New Hyundai i20 Interior

The interior of the new i20 has also gone through a major overhaul. Hyundai has used a sleek dashboard design and an all-black theme with subtle red highlights to provide the necessary amount of sportiness inside the cabin. We also like the soothing blue ambient lighting. The seats appear to be of high-quality and provide an upmarket appeal. As for the cabin space, Hyundai claims that the new i20 leads in this aspect in the segment. Hyundai has also done a fantastic job with the design of the steering wheel. The digital instrument cluster and large infotainment display are also present.

All-New Hyundai i20 Engine

As mentioned earlier, the new Hyundai i20 is available in 3 engine options. We have a 1.0L turbo petrol which churns out 120 PS and 171 Nm. Buyers can have this with either the 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT. The new i20’s 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 83 PS with the MT and 88 PS with the IVT. It generates 114 Nm of peak torque. The last engine option is the 1.5L diesel that is capable of delivering 100 PS and 240 Nm. It is available with only the 6-speed MT.

All-New Hyundai i20 Price

The price of the new i20 starts at INR 6.79 lakh* for the base Magna trim and goes all the way up to INR 11.17 lakh* for the Asta (O) trim. It is to be noted that these are the introductory prices which will remain valid only until 31 December.

*Ex-showroom