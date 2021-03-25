SG 411 - Custom Royal Enfield Himalayan Like None Other

We’ve seen a plethora of custom Royal Enfield Himalayan models in the past. Some were designed to improve the motorcycle’s off-road prowess, while others were tweaked to make the machine more touring-oriented. However, what we have here today is totally different. This is a custom Royal Enfield Himalayan like none other and it’s called the SG 411.

The SG 411 has been created by Smoked Garage which is a motorcycle customisation shop. As per the information available, it’s based in Jakarta, Indonesia. These guys have transformed a Royal Enfield Himalayan into an alien-looking motorcycle. So much customisation has gone into this project that if it wasn’t for the engine, one couldn’t even say that it’s a Himalayan.

Also Read: Interesting Royal Enfield Himalayan Touring Accessories to Check Out

While we wouldn’t be going through each and every custom part that has been fitted on this Royal Enfield Himalayan, we would be pointing out some of the key ones. For example, it seems that the entire frame has been redesigned to accommodate the gorgeous fuel tank and rear monoshock. We can see that the swingarm has been replaced as well. The SG 411 is a single-seater and has a minimal-looking rear end. What appears to be a couple of vertical metal plates are the taillights of the motorcycle.

Smoke Garage has also used adjustable USD front forks and a custom handlebar. The wheels seem to be new as well. They are running on really wide tyres that should be able to perform quite well in mild off-road conditions. For the stopping power, there is a pair of rotors up-front and a single one at the back. We think that the engine of this custom Royal Enfield Himalayan must have been kept in stock condition, however, there’s indeed an aftermarket free-flow exhaust slapped on.

The SG 411 is one badass custom Royal Enfield Himalayan. Is it a thumbs up or thumbs down for you guys? Let us know in the comments below and keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com for more such interesting stories.