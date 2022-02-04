Sebastien Loeb Becomes An Indian Motorcycle Ambassador

Indian Motorcycle is proud to announce its collaboration with Sebastien Loeb, the undisputed king of the World Rally Championship and a huge enthusiast of all things mechanical. The Alsatian champion will now ride an Indian FTR R Carbon, a motorcycle with DNA full of character.

Recently victorious in the unpredictable Rallye Monte-Carlo and second in the Dakar Rally, at the age of 47, Sebastien Loeb has once again shown his high level of competitiveness after having reigned supreme in the World Rally Championship for nine years, he sets records and tries all disciplines: World Touring Car Championship, Pikes Peak, Rallye Cross, Dakar Rally, Xtreme E.

The champion tries and discovers different worlds and each time he shows his exceptional driving qualities. What is less known is that Sebastien Loeb discovered his passion for motorsports on a moped, taking part in regional races and even trying his hand at high-speed motorcycling on race circuits and in enduro.

The collaboration with Indian Motorcycle comes to seal this desire for discovery, while Sebastien Loeb has already been able to test many motorcycles, it is with Indian Motorcycle that the partnership was written. Indian Motorcycle and Sebastien share this taste for competition and pushing the limits. In Flat Track for Indian Motorcycle with five back-to-back American Championships and multiple French titles with Wilfried Delestre, and onboard four-wheeled vehicles for Sebastien.

“I am very happy to collaborate with Indian, I am seen more often behind the wheel than the handlebars, but I have always ridden to experience different sensations. I love riding whenever I get the chance, whether on the track or on the road, and the FTR has all the qualities necessary to have fun at any pace. In addition to the motorcycle, the spirit and the universe of Indian Motorcycle are part of a great openness and originality, and that suits me well.” Sebastien Loeb – Indian Motorcycle Ambassador