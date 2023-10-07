Scania Launches New Battery-Electric Bus Platform

The new Scania battery-electric bus platform, one part of the company’s complete e-mobility solutions covering vehicles, services, and systems makes its debut at Busworld. With the introduction of low-entry 4×2 buses, the sustainably sourced and built batteries offer a vast energy storage capacity of up to 520 kWh and have been developed specifically for heavy commercial vehicles, enabling a range in optimal conditions of over 500 km.

The initial introduction of the new platform is made available in low-entry 4×2 buses which will be developed in close collaboration with bodybuilder partners. These buses will be available in two performance steps – a four-battery variant with an installed capacity of 416 kWh and a five-battery variant with an installed capacity of 520 kWh. In optimal conditions, this equates to a range of more than 400 km for the former, and over 500 km for the latter.

• For urban applications – globally

The low-entry 4×2 BEV comes with flexible specification options to meet different conditions and requirements and facilitates adaption for bodybuilders. It is suitable for medium and heavy-duty operations, in city, suburban, and regional applications, in both Class I and Class II. The bus comes in two different chassis widths – 2500 mm and 2550 mm – and the two different axle gears provide ratio options that work in the most challenging topography.

• Improved electric machine

The new electric machine is more powerful as it comes with a newly integrated cooling system and an updated control system which meets the highest cyber security demands. The machine runs at 300 kW in peak operation and 250 kW in continuous operation.

• Sustainable batteries with excellent range

High-capacity battery packs in both 4-pack (416 kWh) and 5-pack (520 kWh) configurations equate to a range of more than 400 km and 500 km respectively, in optimal conditions. The batteries have been developed and are built in partnership with Northvolt to safeguard quality as well as environmental and social sustainability, both in the production process and supply chain.

• Faster charging

Scania’s updated battery packs and battery management system allow faster charging – and the new robust charging port placement makes it more convenient as well.

• Even safer – inside and out

Multiple advanced state-of-the-art driver assistance systems (ADAS), additional safety features, and strong protection from cyber security threats provide the safest possible operation for the driver, the passengers and surrounding road users. These meet and even exceed the strict EU safety regulations for heavy commercial vehicles.

• Digital and smart

Powered by the new electrical system and Smart Dash instrument panel, the buses come with new or improved digital functionalities – from safety functions and remote diagnostics to real-time maps and over-the-air capabilities. The future-proof Smart Dash is the ultimate interface that provides wireless updates, and full integration to other digital touchpoints. It enhances the driver experience and makes it more intuitive, while also increasing operational efficiency.