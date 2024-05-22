Safe and Affordable Cars for Teen Drivers

Parents seeking safe and budget-friendly cars for their teens can turn to the latest recommendations from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports (CR). This year’s list includes 58 used cars priced between $5,800 and $19,900, all of which have earned good or acceptable ratings in key IIHS safety tests and passed CR evaluations for braking, handling, and reliability.

For the first time, all recommended used cars feature good ratings in the IIHS driver-side small overlap test, ensuring robust crash protection. The top-tier used cars also come equipped with standard automatic emergency braking (AEB), enhancing safety for inexperienced drivers prone to errors.

For those able to invest in a new car, there are 22 recommended 2024 models. Each of these vehicles has won the 2024 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, providing top-tier crash protection and crash avoidance technologies. These new cars are also suitable for families with younger children who may drive the vehicle in the future.

When selecting a car for a teen, it's crucial to follow a "Goldilocks principle" — choosing a vehicle that's not too small, too big, or too fast. Sports cars, minicars, and large SUVs are excluded due to their high speeds, inadequate crash protection, and handling challenges. The recommended vehicles weigh at least 2,750 pounds for adequate crash protection and avoid excessive horsepower.

The list categorizes used cars into Best Choices ($9,600 to $19,900) and Good Choices ($5,800 to $14,400). All Best Choices come with AEB rated advanced or superior, proven to reduce front-to-rear crashes by half. Although standard electronic stability control (ESC) is not part of the criteria anymore, all listed vehicles are 2014 or newer, and ESC has been mandatory since 2012.

New cars on the list meet stringent safety and reliability standards, including better braking distances and ease of use of controls. This year’s list also features the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 6, highlighting the increasing presence of EVs among novice drivers. While EVs are generally as safe as gas-powered cars, their rapid acceleration requires extra caution.

In addition to safety and reliability, parents should consider ownership costs, including insurance. Checking insurance loss data by make and model and obtaining specific insurance quotes before purchase can help manage these expenses.

