Airbags Made from 100% Recycled Polyester

Autoliv, in collaboration with key supply chain partners, has introduced an innovative airbag made entirely from 100% recycled polyester. This groundbreaking development includes yarns, fabrics, and cushions tailored for airbag production, ensuring the same level of safety as standard polyester airbags while slashing greenhouse gas emissions by about 50% at the polymer level.

Also read: Drivers Embrace Speed Warning Tech: Survey Reveals Surprising Support

This initiative marks a significant step in Autoliv’s commitment to reducing emissions across its product range, aligning with its goal to achieve net-zero GHG emissions throughout its supply chain by 2040.

Autoliv’s Chief Technology Officer, Jordi Lombarte, states, “We are walking the talk on our climate ambitions at Autoliv, by bringing the first technology to create airbags using 100% recycled polyester fabric. We have successfully proven the technology and are ready to offer it to our customers worldwide.”

Also read: 9 Most Common Causes of Car Accidents: Understanding Road Risks

Autoliv's continuous innovation in resource-efficient processes ensures minimal environmental impact. The new airbag cushion, now part of Autoliv’s product portfolio, is available for global customers, reinforcing the company's leadership in sustainable automotive safety solutions.

“We are leading the way in developing airbags made from recycled polyester on current airbags. This milestone reflects our commitment to climate action and circularity, and our journey toward a more sustainable future,” Lombarte adds.