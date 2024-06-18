F-150 Lightning SuperTruck: Ford's Latest EV Challenger for Iconic Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Ford Performance is set to tackle the 102nd Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with its newest electric vehicle, the F-150 Lightning SuperTruck. Building on the success of the SuperVan 4.2, which captured multiple records in 2023, the SuperTruck aims to showcase Ford's cutting-edge EV technology under extreme conditions.

Developed in collaboration with Ford Design and STARD Advanced Research and Development, the F-150 Lightning SuperTruck boasts advanced aerodynamics, generating 6,000 pounds of downforce at 150 mph. Its powertrain includes three STARD UHP 6-Phase Motors and Ultra-High Performance Li-Polymer NMC cells, delivering over 1,400 horsepower.

The SuperTruck is designed for peak performance with features like a triple-element front wing, headlight and hood ducts, front dive-planes, side diffusers, a rear diffuser, and a multi-element rear wing. It is equipped with carbon ceramic brakes, Pirelli P-Zero tires on magnesium forged wheels, and a fully custom in-board suspension system.

Veteran racer Romain Dumas, the current overall record holder at Pikes Peak, will pilot the SuperTruck. This marks Dumas's ninth appearance and second time racing for Ford Performance at the event.

Ford's legacy at Pikes Peak dates back to 1916 with a Model T. This year, Ford aims to break its 2023 record of 8 minutes 47.682 seconds set by the SuperVan 4.2, demonstrating the continued evolution and prowess of its electric vehicles.

