Citroën Unveils Limited Edition C3 Aircross 'Dhoni Edition'

Citroën India has launched a special edition of its popular SUV, the C3 Aircross, in honor of legendary cricketer and brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The 'Dhoni Edition' C3 Aircross is a tribute to India’s love for cricket, offering a unique and stylish option for consumers. This exclusive edition is limited to just 100 units, each reflecting Dhoni's iconic style and charisma.

The 'Dhoni Edition' C3 Aircross comes with custom accessories and design elements tailored for cricket enthusiasts and automotive fans. Features include Dhoni decals, color-coordinated seat covers, cushion pillows, seat belt cushions, illuminated sill plates, and a front dashcam. Each vehicle also includes a special Dhoni-themed goodie in the glove box, with one lucky buyer receiving an exclusive, signed glove by Dhoni himself.

Also read: Made-in-India Citroen E-C3 Export to International Markets Commence

Bookings for the 'Dhoni Edition' C3 Aircross are open now at Citroën dealerships across India, with prices starting from INR 11.82 lakhs. The standard C3 Aircross range begins at INR 8.99 lakhs.

ChatGPT can make mistakes. Check important info.