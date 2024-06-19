Airbag for Advanced Automated Driving: Can Inflate in 2 Different Sizes

As automated driving technology advances, drivers will enjoy greater flexibility in their seating positions. To ensure optimal safety in these varied positions, ZF LIFETEC has developed a revolutionary dual-contour airbag that inflates in two different sizes. This innovation promises enhanced protection for both passengers and drivers, adapting to their seating arrangements.

With Level 3 highly automated driving gaining traction globally, drivers can momentarily disengage from driving, provided they can resume control when needed. As Level 4 fully automated driving becomes more prevalent, drivers will be able to recline their seats to more comfortable positions without compromising safety.

Traditional airbags and seat belts are designed for an upright seating position. However, in a reclined position, typically at a backrest angle of around 40 degrees, these safety measures may not provide optimal protection. The new dual-contour airbag addresses this by offering a solution that adapts to both standard and comfort seating positions.

During its development, ZF LIFETEC drew on experience from its dual-contour passenger airbag. The new driver airbag features a two-stage inflation system controlled by a unit that adjusts bag-cushion tethers, releasing them as needed. This system includes a two-stage gas generator, capable of filling the airbag volumes within milliseconds, providing up to 200 mm of adaptive depth on the driver’s side.

Moreover, the airbag system integrates with the vehicle's electronics, allowing it to detect the driver’s seating position and adjust the inflation stage accordingly. Advanced sensors and interior cameras can further enhance this system by modulating the inflation pressure based on the occupant's size and weight, ensuring maximum safety for everyone.

ZF LIFETEC's dual-contour airbags represent a significant leap forward in automotive safety, setting new benchmarks for adaptability and protection in the era of automated driving.