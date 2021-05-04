When Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India unveiled the H’Ness CB350 in India in September last year, many were questioning if it would be able to tackle the Royal Enfields. The manufacturer has an iron grip in the sub-500cc two-wheeler markets. Its Classic 350 and the new Meteor 350 models outselling all its rivals. However, the CB350 has been off to a positive start as customers started queuing up at Honda’s BigWing showrooms even before its launch during the festive season in October. The Japanese automaker seeing the success added a second model to the lineup, the CB350RS in February 2021 which is a sportier version of the H'ness. Today we came across this video where the CB350RS is doing a top-speed run.

The video has been uploaded by Real Auto Reviews on YouTube. The video starts just before the CB350RS is off for its top-speed run, as there is quite a lot of traffic on the expressway. Once off, the CB350RS is pretty stable at speeds of above 100 kmph, with vibrations kept to a minimum. As the roads clear up, the motorcycle is dropped to 4th gear to get the acceleration to the top speed. The CB350RS reached around 142 kmph, which increased to just below 150 kmph when the rider crouches down. Even at its top speed, the CB350RS remains admirably stable.

Compared to the Honda H’Ness CB350, the CB350RS gets two new dual-tone paint schemes while the chrome-finished parts of the former have been replaced with a black finish. The LED headlight is enclosed in a machined casing while the rear gets slimmer LED taillights and integrated grab rails.

The Honda CB350RS is powered by a 350cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 22 PS and 30 Nm of peak figures. The engine is mated to a five-speed transmission. The CB 350RS is priced between Rs 1.96 and 1.98 lakh, ex-showroom.

