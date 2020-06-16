Royal Enfield has launched women’s riding gear and apparel in India. This is the Chennai-based company’s first-ever apparel and riding gear range exclusively created for the women of our country.

The collection of women’s riding gear consists of riding jackets, trousers, gloves and helmets. The riding jackets are available in various types such as mesh, cotton and all-weather jackets, and their prices start at INR 5,800. Similarly, riding trousers have a starting price of INR 6,500 and are classified as mesh and all-weather trousers. In case of riding gloves, women can pick either summer riding gloves or leather riding gloves for INR 2,500 and INR 3,300 respectively. For helmets, there are options including open-face and full-face. Prices start at INR 2,700.

Royal Enfield Women’s Riding Gear Collection Prices

Riding Jackets

Cotton riding jackets - INR 5,800

Summer mesh riding jacket - INR 7,000

All-weather riding jacket - INR 14,000

Riding Trousers

Summer mesh riding trouser - INR 6,500

All-weather riding trouser - INR 9,500

Riding Gloves

Summer riding gloves - INR 2,500

Leather riding gloves - INR 3,300

Helmets

Full-face helmets - INR 3,700

Open-face helmets - INR 2,700

Royal Enfield’s new apparel collection for women is inspired by the ‘motorcycling way of life’. The clothing range has been designed to be aspirational yet accessible and supports women in their pursuits of exploration. There are t-shirts, shirts, shorts, and bottoms (jeans and trousers). Lifestyle leather jackets are also a part of this collection.

Royal Enfield Women’s Apparel Collection Prices

Lifestyle leather jackets - INR 9,900-10,900

T-shirts - INR 700-1,100

Shirts - INR 2,300-2,500

Shorts - INR 1,500-1,600

Bottoms (jeans/trousers) - INR 2,400-2,600

Royal Enfield has said that its new women’s riding gear and apparel collection has been crafted keeping in mind the riding habits of its female customers and the varied weather conditions across the country.