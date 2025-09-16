Royal Enfield Launches Refreshed 2025 Meteor 350 Line-Up in India

Royal Enfield has rolled out the refreshed Meteor 350 line-up in India. Known for its relaxed ergonomics and smooth performance, the Meteor now comes with updated features, fresh colour options, and enhanced accessories across its four variants – Fireball, Stellar, Aurora, and Supernova.

At its core, the Meteor 350 retains the trusted 349cc air-cooled J-series engine, delivering 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4000 rpm. The 2025 model gets several upgrades as standard, including LED headlamps, LED indicators, Tripper pod navigation, USB Type-C fast-charging port, assist-and-slip clutch, and adjustable levers. While Fireball and Stellar gain LED headlamps and Tripper pod as standard, the top-end Aurora and Supernova variants get adjustable levers, making them feature-rich touring cruisers.

Royal Enfield has also refreshed the design palette. The Supernova sports premium chrome details, while the Aurora draws from heritage-inspired retro styling. The Stellar carries bold yet subtle tones, and the Fireball is offered in vibrant, youthful colours – perfect for solo riders chasing a live-free vibe.

To complement the lineup, Royal Enfield has introduced new Genuine Motorcycle Accessories (GMAs) with two distinct kits. The Urban Kit includes a black drag handlebar, bar-end mirrors, a low rider seat, and tinted flyscreen, enhancing the street-cruiser appeal. For long-distance riders, the Grand Tourer Kit adds brown touring seats, panniers with rails, deluxe foot pegs, a touring handlebar, LED fog lights, and premium mirrors, transforming the Meteor into a true mile-muncher.