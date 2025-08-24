Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Gets New Shadow Ash Colourway

Royal Enfield has unveiled a bold new Shadow Ash colourway for the Guerrilla 450, launched at the high-energy GRRR Nights X Underground event in Pune. Priced at ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai), the new shade adds a muscular twist to the urban roadster with a matte olive green tank, blacked-out elements, and deep undertones. The colourway is part of the Dash variant, which also gets the Tripper Dash. Bookings are open now, with retail sales starting August 25, 2025, across India.

An Underground Launch Experience

The reveal wasn’t just about the paint—it was an experience. Over 3,000 enthusiasts attended the adrenaline-fueled night featuring drift shows, drag races, and rap performances. Stunt riders including Padma Prashanth, Sanam Sekhon, Jeet Tapaswi, and Anish Shetty showcased the Guerrilla’s capabilities, while Kerala-based motorsport athlete Akildas T.D. pushed the bike to the limit in a record-breaking drift stunt.

The event also featured a vibrant mix of street culture with DJ Kratex, DJ Frankie, DJ Talam, and Street Force Crew, keeping the crowd charged as the Guerrilla 450 flexed its power on the track.

Built for Street Performance

At the heart of the Guerrilla 450 is the 452cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Sherpa engine, tuned for quick, spirited performance. Its muscular stance, commanding road presence, and premium build reflect Royal Enfield’s push into the performance roadster space.