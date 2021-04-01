Even though the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has a kerb weight of 202kg, its fabulous, 648cc, twin-cylinder engine is powerful enough to take the retro-styled motorcycle to triple-digit speeds blazingly quick. Don’t believe us? Here’s a video that shows the 0-100km/h and 60-120km/h acceleration times of the Interceptor 650.

The video has been uploaded by YouTuber “Aviateur Motard”. It’s to be noted that the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 here is fitted with S&S Cycle slip-on exhausts. It’s also running a high-performance S&S Cycle air filter. No changes to the ECU or gear ratios have been incorporated.

We can see in the video that the Royal Interceptor 650, which sounds beautiful in this setup, is able to do the 0-100km/h in just 5.92 seconds! For such a heavy machine, this is a pretty good figure that has been achieved thanks to the 47hp and 52Nm which the parallel-twin engine makes. The motorcycle impresses us more when it comes to the 60-120km/h roll-on acceleration. It is able to do that in 6.16 seconds. What more could you ask from a twin-cylinder motorcycle of this category that costs significantly less than its competitors?

In other news, the 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been launched recently. For the updated model, the Chennai-based company has added a bunch of new colour options. The new motorcycle is available in a total of 7 colours. There are 2 new Standard (single-tone) options - Canyon Red and Ventura Blue - 2 new Custom (dual-tone) colourways - Downtown Drag and Sunset Strip - and a new updated version of the ‘chrome’ variant in the Mark 2.

Apart from the new colours, the 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 gets a few new optional accessories. For instance, there are now two options for the seat - a standard touring dual-seat and touring seat with ribbed styled stitching and cowl finish. Unfortunately, Royal Enfield has not added the highly anticipated Tripper Navigation in the new INT 650. Even the expected alloy wheels have been omitted in the latest model.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is available at a starting price of INR 2,75,467* that goes as high as INR 2,97,133* for the range-topping chrome Mark 2 variant.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi