Royal Enfield official importer in Japan calls it quits - IAB Report

Royal Enfield importer in Japan has announced the termination of all business ties with the Chennai-based company. The new importer in the Land of the Rising Sun for the India-made motorcycles is said to be announced by Royal Enfield soon.

Wingfoot is the official importer of Royal Enfield motorcycles in Japan. The company has recently released a Notice of Termination which states that all business related to the import and export of Royal Enfield motorcycles has been put to an end. The business contract between Wingfoot and Royal Enfield India and Eicher Motors has been ended.

As a result of this termination, Royal Enfield Japan website will become inoperational by the end of this month. The company’s Japanese Facebook and Twitter accounts will be closed on 15 May 2020. With Wingfoot out of the picture, Royal Enfield India is expected to announce its new importer in Japan in the near future.

In other news, Royal Enfield has started scouting locations for assembling its bikes in Brazil where it started operating around 3 years ago. In 2019, the company sold 1,445 motorcycles and was ranked 14th in the market. It wants to expand and become one of the top 3 motorcycle companies in the country.

Royal Enfield currently has 6 dealerships in Brazil and is slowly expanding its reach. It is in the process of starting its assembly line by 2021, where disassembled motorcycles from India that are brought in via the CKD route, will be assembled. Royal Enfield is also open to the idea of setting up a manufacturing facility itself. However, the current COVID-19 pandemic might have put things at the back seat for now.

