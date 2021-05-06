An Aftermarket Exhaust For Royal Enfield That's Raspy Yet Legal - VIDEO

Royal Enfield is one of the most popular two-wheeler brands in India. Its motorcycles are known among the buyers for their classic appeal and thereby, a high street presence. It is also quite popular among the customizers, and earlier, we have seen several Harley Davidson lookalikes based on the Royal Enfield motorcycles. In India, any sort of customization done on a vehicle is illegal. One of the most common modifications seen on the Royal Enfield bikes is the addition of an aftermarket exhaust. In the past, police officials have impounded several Royal Enfield motorcycles because of their loud aftermarket illegal exhausts. To sort out this problem, the bikemaker recently introduced a range of official aftermarket exhausts which are compliant with new emission norms and traffic laws. Right now, these exhausts are available only for Classic 350. Here’s a video that shows how one can install the official aftermarket silencer in a Classic 350.

This video has been uploaded by a YouTube channel named MUNDODI VLOGS. The Youtube video starts by comparing the size of both exhausts. The stock exhaust of the bike is shorter but has a wider opening at the end. As compared to the stock exhaust offered in his BS3 Standard 350, the new aftermarket silencer produced less sound.

Furthermore, he said that installing the new aftermarket exhaust has made his 2016 BS3 Royal Enfield Standard sounds more like the BS6 version of the motorcycle. If a person is not satisfied with the sound of the exhaust, he/she can remove the DB killer to make the sound note louder, which, however, might make the vehicle illegal for the street use. As we have told you before that these exhausts are only available for the Classic 350. This exhaust package comes with a silencer and holder to fix it on the frame.

The Youtuber has been using this exhaust for more than a month now and feels that his motorcycle is now more refined. These aftermarket exhausts are listed on the company’s official website and can be ordered from there. Meanwhile, talking about the Royal Enfield Classic 350, it derives power from a 346cc, single-cylinder engine, which develops 19.1bhp of power and 28 Nm of torque. The powertrain comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox.