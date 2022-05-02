Royal Enfield Collabs With Alpinestars, Launches Exclusive Riding Gear

Royal Enfield and Alpinestars have collaborated to create a riding apparel collection with high protection and performance. The partnership aims to provide Indian riders with the essential tools needed to make the best of their adventures. This new collection is a result of product engineering and testing in extremely demanding and challenging conditions for today’s motorcycle riders.

The collection includes armour-infused riding jackets, gloves and riding trousers that meet global safety norms of safety, performance and comfort.

All the riding jackets and riding trousers under this range are CE Certified with Class A protection under Personal Protective Equipment regulations and come with Alpinestars Nucleon flex pro CE level 2 armour. Additionally, the products also come with Alpinestars' patented Drystar technology. The Drystar membrane makes the gear waterproof, yet breathable and allows riders to endure all-weather conditions while keeping the rider dry and comfortable.

The range also includes 3 gloves, all of which are CE certified to level 1 EN13594:2015, KP and have been developed with best-in-class features such as knuckle protection, palm protection, padding, cuff adjusters, screen-friendly fingertips, accordion stretch panels, and constructed with high-quality abrasion resistance goat Nappa leather, Polyester Air mesh and Drystar waterproof membrane among others. The line-up offers comprehensive protection with the freedom to ride in any weather and the versatility to traverse both on and off-road conditions.

The all-new performance-oriented collection fits the bill for daily usage, unconditional rides, multimodal riders, weekend jaunts or long tours etc. The collection will be available in India across Royal Enfield stores, Amazon and Royal Enfield’s official website at a price point of INR 5,200 and goes up to INR 18,900.