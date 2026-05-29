7 Millionth Vehicle Leaves BMW’s Shenyang Plant

BMW has reached a major production milestone in China, with its joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive rolling out its seven millionth vehicle from the Shenyang Production Base. Marking the occasion is a special BMW 3 Series Horse Edition.

The achievement highlights the rapid scale-up of BMW’s manufacturing footprint in China since local production began in 2003. What started as a single assembly operation has evolved into a fully integrated manufacturing hub, covering complete vehicle production, powertrain manufacturing, and even local research and development.

The timing is significant. BMW Brilliance is gearing up to begin production of its next-generation Neue Klasse models in Shenyang later in 2025 — a move that signals a fresh chapter for the brand in one of its most important global markets.

The Neue Klasse platform is expected to play a key role in BMW’s future, particularly in electrification and digitalisation, making this milestone more than just a numbers game. It’s a transition point.

With seven million units now under its belt, the Shenyang facility stands as one of BMW’s most critical global production bases — and with Neue Klasse on the horizon, the next million could arrive even faster.