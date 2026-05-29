LG Unveils Andriod Based Multi Screen Infotainment For Cars

LG Electronics is pushing the boundaries of in-car tech with its latest Android Automotive OS-based infotainment system, built around a clever single-chip architecture that could redefine modern dashboards.

At the heart of the system is a multi-display control setup powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. Unlike conventional setups that require separate chips for each screen, LG’s solution runs multiple displays of varying sizes and formats using just one system-on-chip.

The idea is simple but impactful — fewer components, lower costs, and reduced system complexity for automakers. In its demo, LG showcased a seamless experience with a driver-focused navigation screen, a front passenger video display, and even rear-seat live TV, all running simultaneously off a single processor.

Beyond hardware efficiency, the system brings a more personalised in-car experience. It supports individual user profiles, customised settings, cross-screen content sharing, and even parental controls for rear-seat entertainment.

Voice functionality has also been significantly enhanced. Drivers can now control screen layouts, launch apps, adjust vehicle functions, and tweak system settings using voice commands — especially useful in the increasingly common wide, panoramic dashboard layouts.