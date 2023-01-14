Revolt Motors Has Been Fully Acquired by RattanIndia

RattanIndia Enterprises Limited has completed the acquisition of 100% shareholding in the electric motorcycles market leader Revolt Motors. Henceforth, Revolt Motors will be a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of NSE/BSE-listed RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.

Electric bike company Revolt Motors has its manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana. It has expanded its footprint pan-India with 30 dealerships spread across the country. With this 100% acquisition of Revolt Motors, RattanIndia Enterprises seeks to significantly scale up Revolt’s growth and make it the largest EV two-wheeler company in the country.

Revolt Motors flagship model RV400 has been witnessing a robust demand and is by far the most technologically advanced bike in the world. These AI-enabled electric motorcycles capture millions of data points per second over-the-air to deliver great driving experience to the riders. Revolt bikes also known for their superior build quality have already completed over 20 crore kms on Indian roads.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. truly believes that electric mobility will define the future of automobiles in India and Revolt’s commitment to drive the transformation of electric motorcycling is stronger than ever before. Over the past few years, Revolt has received an overwhelming response from its customers. The Company’s aim is to build an ecosystem which is environment friendly, sustainable, and helps in speeding up the adoption of EVs in the country.