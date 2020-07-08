Renault Kwid crosses 3.5 lakh sales milestone in India

The Renault Kwid has emerged as a true game-changer and volume driver for the French company here in India. Ever since its launch, more than 3.5 lakh units of the Kwid has been sold in the country. Even today, the Renault Kwid continues to be a major disruptor in the nation’s mini-car segment.

The Renault Kwid has proved its mettle at a time when the mini-car segment was one of the toughest and most competitive segments. This was largely possible because of the years of research and deep insights that Renault invested in understanding the changing customer preferences. On the basis of customer research, Renault introduced an SUV-inspired design language, segment-first features, industry-first innovations and manufactured the car at high localisation levels (98%).

Within one year of its launch in India, Renault began to sell the Made in India Kwid to various global markets. The company has exported more than 45,300 units of the vehicle.

Speaking about the Kwid’s role in Renault’s growth in India, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said:

The global launch of the Renault Kwid was in India and showcased the important role of this country in Renault’s growth ambitions. The Kwid has been an important contributor to our progress in India. With more than 3.5 Lakh Kwid families, we are overwhelmed and grateful for the faith that our customers have bestowed in brand Renault. The Kwid, which was a breakthrough product in terms of design, innovation and modernity at the time of launch, continues to be a game-changer for us.

To celebrate this achievement, Renault has launched a new Kwid RXL variant with the 1.0L BS6 engine and two transmission options. The MT trim has been priced at INR 4.16 lakh* whereas the AMT trim will set you back by INR 4.48 lakh*.

Following is the detailed variant-wise price list of the Renault Kwid BS6:

Variant Price* STD 0.8L INR 2,94,290 RXE 0.8L INR 3,64,290 RXL 0.8L INR 3,94,290 RXT 0.8L INR 4,24,290 RXL 1.0L INR 4,16,290 RXL 1.0L AMT INR 4,48,290 RXT (O) MT 1.0L INR 4,53,990 RXT (O) AMT 1.0L INR 4,85,990 KWID Climber (O) MT 1.0L INR 4,75,190 KWID Climber AMT (O) 1.0L INR 5,07,190

*Ex-showroom, Delhi