New Renault Kwid RXL 1.0 Base Version Added To The Model Lineup

While there is no doubt that the Maruti Alto is the undisputed king-of-its-segment, the Renault Kwid has definitely made a lasting impression in the minds of consumers. The company has even sold more than 3,50,000 units of the Kwid. In order to woo its audience and intimidate its rivals, the Renault Kwid gets thoroughly-modern design, frugal engine options, loads of features and an affordable price tag. However, in order to combat the dropping sales figures, Renault has introduced a more affordable trim level in the Renault Kwid 1.0-litre range - RXL.

With 98 percent localisation, the Renault Kwid has all the right making of an affordable compact hatchback. However, due to increased demand, the company has released a new trim level that sacrifices a few creature comforts, in order to provide more affordability to its customers The new RXL trim is available with manual and AMT options, while sitting below the RXT Opt trim in the hierarchy. While there are a few options that are not available in the RXL trim, there are quite a few conveniences as well. The highlights of the Renault Kwid RXL 1.0 on the outside include day-time running lights and designer graphics. Step inside and the biggest change from the higher RXT Opt version is the missing touchscreen infotainment system, reverse camera, steering mounted controls and high-end seat cover. Yet, the Renault Kwid RXL 1.0 still features niceties like a half-digital-half-analog instrument cluster, front power windows and single-din music system with USB & Aux connectivity.

The price of the new Renault Kwid RXL 1.0 retails at INR 4.16 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual version and 4.48 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AMT version. In order to further lure customers in, Renault has even launched its ‘Buy now, pay later’ scheme. Under this, customers can pick up their brand new Renault Kwid and do not have to worry about EMI payment until three months after. Furthermore, the Renault Kwid now also benefits from new exchange offers, cash benefits and a finance rate of 8.25 per cent. The Kwid is based on the versatile CMF-A platform which it shares with the Renault Triber, upcoming Renault Kiger and upcoming Nissan sub-4 metre Magnite SUV.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Renault updates and other four-wheeler news.