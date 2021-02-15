Renault Kiger Launched in India; Prices Start From INR 5.45 Lakh

After globally debuting the Kiger sub-compact SUV in India last month, Renault has now revealed the prices for the Kiger in India. Prices for the Renault Kiger start from INR 5.45 lakh* and go up to INR 9.55 lakh*. The Renault Kiger will be available in four trim levels in India - RxE, RxL, RxT, RxZ. Bookings for the Kiger commence from today. Here's a look at the detailed price list of the Renault KIger in India :

Trims 1.0L NA MT 1.0L NA AMT 1.0L Turbo-Petrol MT 1.0L Turbo-Petrol CVT RxE INR 5.45 lakh RxL INR 6.14 lakh INR 6.59 lakh INR 7.14 lakh RxT INR 6.60 lakh INR 7.05 lakh INR 7.60 lakh INR 8.60 lakh RxZ INR 7.75 lakh INR 8.00 lakh INR 8.55 lakh INR 9.55 lakh

Renault Kiger - Exterior Design

The Kiger is a pretty handsome sub-compact SUV with a split LED headlamp setup, Renault’s winged front grille, pronounced rear haunches, a sculpted bonnet, flared wheel arches and heavy body cladding all around. In fact, the Renault Kiger looks like a beefed up version of the Kwid hatchback. The face particularly has a strong resemblance with the split LED headlamps. It also gets a cool set of 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

The front and rear windshield on the Kiger are however quite raked and that sort of takes away the SUV-appeal and lends it more of a crossover stance. At the rear, the Kiger boasts of C-shaped LED tail lights on a neatly sculpted boot. The roof has a nice floating effect and ends with a pronounced roof spoiler at the rear. The rear bumper also gets a huge silver skid plate which enhances its rugged appeal.

In terms of dimensions, the Kiger measures 3991mm long, 1750mm wide, and 1600mm tall. It has a ground clearance of 205mm while the wheelbase spans 2500mm. The Kiger is certainly not the largest sub-compact SUV around but Renault wanted it to look bigger than its dimensions would suggest. And they have succeeded to some extent in that regard. Renault is offering six exterior paint shades - Ice Cool White, Planet Grey, Moonlight Grey, Mahogany Brown, Caspian Blue and Radiant Red with Mystery Black Roof. Interestingly, dual-tone paint options will be available on all trims of the Kiger but the Radiant Red finish is exclusive to the top variant.

Renault Kiger - Interior and Features

We will say that the interiors of the Kiger are rather simple with an all-black theme and a conventional layered dashboard layout. An 8.0-inch floating touchscreen takes center stage on the dashboard, almost in-line with a 7.0-inch TFT digital instrumentation display. To add some contrast to the all-black cabin, there are black plastic highlights on the center console and power window switches. Further, the hexagonal AC vents are finished in a lighter grey trim.

A closer look also reveals that the dual glovebox, the steering wheel, and some switchgear are shared with the Renault Triber. The Kiger’s steering unit however gets controls for the infotainment system. Renault also say that there's a total of 29 litres of storage space available inside the cabin.

In terms of features, the Kiger gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The system also responds to voice commands and allows up to five devices to be connected via Bluetooth. Other features include a Philips air purifier (optional), 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging (optional), Arkamys sound system, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, keyless entry and push-button stop-start, and wireless smartphone replication. The Kiger however misses out on a sunroof, a feature that's found on almost all its rivals.

Renault Kiger - Engine and Gearbox options

Based on the CMF-A+ platform co-developed by Renault and Nissan, the Kiger is essentially a sister car of the Nissan Magnite. The powertrain options are thus the same that's offered with the Magnite. That means there are two engine options on offer - a 1.0L, naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine and a 1.0L turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine. The former produces 72 hp and 96Nm of peak torque while the latter produces 100hp and 160Nm of peak torque.

Renault will however be offering the option of both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox with the base 1.0L petrol engine. The 1.0L turbo-petrol engine will get the option of either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed CVT gearbox, just as the Magnite. The new Kiger will also come with three driving modes - Eco, Normal and Sport - that alter the response of the engine, gearbox and steering.

The Kiger is a very important product for Renault in India, just as the Magnite was for Nissan. This is Renault's first attempt at the sub-compact SUV space and given how popular this space is, there's a lot of potential to be realized from the Kiger. It will be locally manufactured at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. The Kiger has a tough competition cut out from the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and the likes.

*Ex-showroom price