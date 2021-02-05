Renault Offering Benefits of Upto INR 65,000 on Duster, Kwid And Triber

For February, Renault has announced several benefits on its lineup including the Kwid, Triber and the Duster. The offers will be available on the model until February 28 across India. Check the complete list here:

Renault Kwid

Renault is providing INR 20,000 worth of cash discounts on the 2020 model and INR 10,000 on the 2021 model. In addition to this, there is also a loyalty bonus of INR 10,000, exchange bonus of INR 20,000, Corporate discounts of INR 10,000 and rural offers worth INR 5,000. The entry-level Kwid hatchback is priced from INR 3.12 lakh* to INR 5.31 lakh*. It is offered in five variants -- the base-spec STD, RXE, RXL, RTX, and the top-spec Climber.

It comes with two petrol engines 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre. While the former is offered with only a manual gearbox, the latter gets both 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. The 0.8-litre motor belts out 54PS and 72Nm, whereas the 1.0-litre engine generates 68 PS and 91 Nm.

Renault Triber

The French manufacturer is offering the Triber MPV with a cash discount of INR 30,000 on AMT variants and up to INR 15,000 on manual variants. Also available is a loyalty bonus of INR 10,000, exchange bonus of INR 20,000, corporate discounts of INR 10,000 and rural offers worth INR 5,000. The Triber is available in four variants -- RXE, RXL, RTX, and the RXZ. It is offered with a 1.0-litre petrol engine that is good for 72 PS and 96 Nm. This engine comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Renault Duster

The Renault Duster can now be bought with a cash discount of INR 20,000 on the 1.3-litre turbo variant. The company is also offering a loyalty bonus of INR 15,000, exchange bonus of INR 30,000 for the RXS and RXZ variants, corporate discounts of INR 30,000 and rural offers worth INR 15,000. While the standard Duster is available in just two variants (RXS and RXZ), the Duster Turbo can be had in three -- RXE, RXS, and RXZ.

The Duster is available only with petrol engines. The affordable one is a 1.5-litre unit that makes 106 PS/142 Nm and can be had only with a 5-speed MT. Renault also offers the SUV with a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 156 PS/254 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed MT and (an optional) 7-step CVT.

*Ex-showroom prices

Note: Discount varies from one dealer to another. Visit showroom to check full details.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Renault updates and other four-wheeler news.