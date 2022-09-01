Renault India Launches Limited Edition of Kwid, Triber & Kiger

Renault India has launched the limited edition models of the Kwid, Triber and Kiger. The company has taken this step to celebrate the festive season in the country.

The Limited Edition range will be available in RXZ variants of Renault Kiger and Triber and in the Climber variant of the Kwid across all transmissions in Dual Tone combination of White colour and a Mystery Black Roof only. The Limited Edition range boasts a striking exterior colour harmony with Sporty Red Accents around the front grill, DRLs/headlamps and side door decals.

Renault Kiger Limited Edition offers wheel silver tone and calipers in red colour, further enhancing the sportiness of the car. The Triber becomes more attractive with Piano black wheel covers and door handles. The Renault Kwid Limited Edition adds an extra dash of style with red highlights in the front and rear skid plates, roof rails along with exterior embellishment “Climber” decal in red on C-pillar. The addition of Piano black colour in wheel cover and ORVM enhances the overall visual appeal of the car.

The Festive Limited Edition offers an unmatched value proposition with all the additional design elements curated for the festive season available to the customers at the same price as the existing Kiger RXZ, Triber RXZ & Kwid Climber respectively.

The bookings of the Festive Limited Edition Range will commence from 2nd September at a Renault authorized dealership.